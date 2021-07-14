Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Buys 366,806 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 527.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,806 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix comprises approximately 2.8% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned 0.57% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,195 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,267. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.