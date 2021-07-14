Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,391. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $91.98 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.