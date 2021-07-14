Kansas City Southern (KSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $268.51 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.