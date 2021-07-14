Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.78. 14,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.49. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $147.10 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

