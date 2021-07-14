Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $268.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.49. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

