Keep4r Hits Market Cap of $342,509.72 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00012461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $342,509.72 and approximately $40,777.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.49 or 0.00839834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

