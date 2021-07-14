Keith E. Busse Sells 250,000 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:STLD) Director Keith E. Busse sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $15,925,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:STLD opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

