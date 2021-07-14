Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

