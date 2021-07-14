Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Shares of KRYAY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.21. 3,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.20. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.