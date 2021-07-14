Kevin M. Mcpherson Sells 5,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MKTX) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.84, for a total transaction of $2,319,200.00.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

