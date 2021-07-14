KickToken [old] (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last week, KickToken [old] has traded 8,766% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken [old] has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken [old] coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00050653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.08 or 0.00843861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005442 BTC.

KickToken [old] Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

