Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.95.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

TSE:KL opened at C$51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.50. The stock has a market cap of C$13.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.