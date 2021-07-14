Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition One were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSMT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSMT stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

