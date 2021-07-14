KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

OTCMKTS:KLDI opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03. KLDiscovery has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $326.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.10.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. Analysts forecast that KLDiscovery will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLDiscovery (KLDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.