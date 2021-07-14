Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KNX stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

