Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Shares of KNX opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

