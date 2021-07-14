Knoll Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,500 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. CVS Health comprises about 0.7% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,190. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.