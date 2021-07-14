Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trims Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,640,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,947,059 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises 6.7% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 52.92% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $1,339,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $10,216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $413,250,670. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

