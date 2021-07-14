Komodo Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $91.63 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00313365 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00127915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00171413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007018 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003206 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,815,707 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

