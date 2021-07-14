Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Koninklijke Philips worth $33,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.