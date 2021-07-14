Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KOS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

KOS opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,267,000 after buying an additional 866,671 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 653,577 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 613,233 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

