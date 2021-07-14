Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.06

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $2.98. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 14,103 shares changing hands.

KOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.