Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 765.7% in June

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 765.7% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

