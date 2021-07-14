Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 765.7% in June

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 765.7% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.