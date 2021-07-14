KUN (KUN) Price Tops $28.00 on Exchanges

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One KUN coin can now be bought for approximately $28.00 or 0.00085387 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $55,998.46 and approximately $1,680.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KUN has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00151385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,833.74 or 1.00130697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.00954171 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.