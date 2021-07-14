Kyle Stevenson Sells 11,000 Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 11,000 shares of Millennial Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$15,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,573,468.84.

Shares of Millennial Lithium stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.45. 60,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,765. The company has a market cap of C$337.45 million and a PE ratio of -29.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 54.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

