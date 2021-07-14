Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.37. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $22.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.06 to $24.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $16.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

Shares of LH traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.24. The stock had a trading volume of 597,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.62. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $284.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.