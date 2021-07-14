Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $25,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.17.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $279.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $284.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.