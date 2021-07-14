Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $697.00.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $630.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $626.39. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

