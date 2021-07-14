Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P trimmed its stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,233 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings III were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

LCY stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LCY shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.