Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.69. 111,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

LGORD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

