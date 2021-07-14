Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Shares Up 5.4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.50 and last traded at $157.50. 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.50.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

