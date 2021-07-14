Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 22,053 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 22,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $11,781,594.72.
Shares of ORLY stock opened at $589.50 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $417.26 and a one year high of $594.67.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.