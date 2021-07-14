Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 22,053 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 22,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $11,781,594.72.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $589.50 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $417.26 and a one year high of $594.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

