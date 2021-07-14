Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 180 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.87. Pentair plc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

