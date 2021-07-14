Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

