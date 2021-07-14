Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,199 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after acquiring an additional 521,458 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 176,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,240 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,666 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

