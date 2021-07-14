Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,997,000 after purchasing an additional 321,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $179.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

