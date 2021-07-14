Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $63,000 Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,684 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 988,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 804,194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $10,454,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $6,866,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $3,809,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $713.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.85.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.