LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. LendingTree reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $13.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 22.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter.

TREE traded down $7.08 on Wednesday, hitting $189.95. 196,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,120. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LendingTree has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.