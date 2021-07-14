Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LLESY remained flat at $$8.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20. Lendlease Group has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.