Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:LLESY remained flat at $$8.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20. Lendlease Group has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
About Lendlease Group
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.