Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.10-$12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.59. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-15% to $4.03-4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.100-$12.700 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.18.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $336.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.30. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $229.37 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

