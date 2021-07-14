Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Kenneth John Stephon Buys 3,011 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $33,873.75.

NYSE LEVI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. 130,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,972. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after buying an additional 788,626 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

