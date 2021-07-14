LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.