LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:LFST) Major Shareholder Jeffrey Crisan Sells 487,391 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:LFST) major shareholder Jeffrey Crisan sold 487,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $8,290,520.91. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LFST opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

