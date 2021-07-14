LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.69. 11,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 815,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Several research firms have commented on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

