Light Street Capital Managemen Purchases 124,437 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 124,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,691,098.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 23,887 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $317,458.23.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,372,021.42.

Shares of TPGY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 460,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,549. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPGY. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter worth about $97,064,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $47,899,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter worth about $24,028,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 57.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after buying an additional 901,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $22,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

