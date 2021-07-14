Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.46.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a PE ratio of -71.67.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.