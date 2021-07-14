Ling Zang Sells 10,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NYSE:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NYSE:GNTX) Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. 26,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,081. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

