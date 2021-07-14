Ling Zang Sells 10,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NYSE:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NYSE:GNTX) Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00.
Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. 26,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,081. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75.
Gentex Company Profile
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.