Lisa M. Harper Sells 730,397 Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Director Lisa M. Harper sold 730,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $14,344,997.08.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Get Torrid alerts:

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.