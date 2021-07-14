Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $283.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.75.

LFUS stock opened at $250.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

