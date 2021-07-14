LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in LivePerson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 196,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after acquiring an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

